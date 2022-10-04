Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has inundated the media space with his latest stand-up comedy show.

The video wowed viewers since the actor and musician has been out of the news since he battled depression and suicide until he was taken care of by a mental health facility.

Funny Face, during the show, talked about how he was pushed to commit suicide, his journey to the psychiatric hospital and his experience with some of the patients who have been admitted.

The Cow and Chicken actor preached the need for people to pay heed to mental health, and further thanked God for bringing him back for the good.

Check out the performance below:

MORE: