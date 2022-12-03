The Wesley Girls’ High School since it’s inception in 1836 has been an educational institute responsible for the academic and wholistic wellbeing of it’s students.

While many walked out the walls with top certificates, others had the opportunity to unearth their God-given talents in the creative sphere, and some were fortunate to graduate with both.

Controversial singer, Sister Deborah was one of the lucky few to spark magic in the creative sphere while in the Wesley Girls’ SHS.

At just 17 years, Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu became the principal architect of the Arts Club which had the motto ‘Making Something Out Of Nothing.’

With her dedication to creative arts, it is not surprising she completed the school in 2002 with the Most Creative Student Award though she was science student.

Sister Derby shared these information on her social media page while explaining the motivation behind her new-found love for upcycling.

Coming from parents whose fulltime job was collection of world music and art, Sister Derby has made it her hobby to preach creativity in her music and craft.

She currently has collaborated with other creative persons to begin an initiative to upcycle clothes and other materials to make beautiful dress pieces.

One of her first published works is a colourful three-piece dress she made from curtains.

Her latest release is a barbie-like dress made from remnants of an African print fabric.