Sister Derby, a renowned advocate for human rights and a talented musician, has made a notable appearance at the highly anticipated 2023 Obroni Wawu October (OWO) Fashion Festival held at Rawlings Park in Accra.

She was seen in a video shopping for second-hand clothes from various vendors at the event which has since gone viral on social media.

Affectionately known as the “African Mermaid,” Sister Derby was captured on camera as she sifted through the diverse selection of thrift garments that piqued her interest.

The video resonated with many people, who were deeply moved by her down-to-earth demeanor and admired her for choosing to shop for clothes in the thrift section on the bustling streets of the festival.