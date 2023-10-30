The Office of the Special Prosecutor is urging government to pass a Corruption Practices Act to “comprehensively codify the prohibition of all forms of corruption”.

This follows the conclusion of its investigation into suspected case of corruption involving Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

In the detailed report sighted by Myjoyonline, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said although Adu Boahen engaged in influence peddling, it was not an actual criminal activity which warrants an action by the OSP.

He explained that unlike other jurisdictions where influence peddling is strictly prohibited, such acts have not been specifically prohibited in Ghana or identified as a crime.

The OSP said it is thus unable to investigate the allegations further, and joins up with “the positively persistent calls of the pressure group, OccupyGhana for the passage of a Conduct of Public Officers Act to properly regulate the conduct of public officers.”.

Mr. Agyebeng, however, believes the Attorney General is the one best placed to handle the case and not his office because of jurisdictional issues.

The release of the report by the OSP comes months after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo requested the OSP to investigate some allegations against Mr. Adu Boahen contained in an investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ produced by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to Tiger Eye PI investigations, Mr. Boahen told undercover journalists that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors.

He was subsequently dismissed from post by the President and the issue referred to the OSP.

In a statement on November 16, 2022, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said his office has promptly commenced an investigation into the actions of Mr Adu Boahen and any other implicated person, after which the findings will be made public.

Below is the full statement