Ahead of the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), supporters of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Ashanti region have decided to sponsor delegates voting on Saturday November 4, 2023.

The supporters, including chiefs and elders, have promised to pay for the transportation, accommodation, feeding and other expenses of delegates in the region.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako known widely as Chairman Wontumi announced this at a meeting with party faithfuls.

He explained that, the gesture is to show love to Dr Bawumia and the party as a whole.

“This morning, I had a call from the Ashanti [Region] and they told me some of the chiefs and some elders want to take the lorry fares and the food delegates are going to eat on the 4th of November. This is the kind of love Ashanti region wants to show to NPP. This is the kind of love the people want to show to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” he announced.

Dr Bawumia enjoys overwhelming support from the rank and file of the party in the region. He won overwhelmingly during the Super Delegates Conference in the region.

