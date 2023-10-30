U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves will travel to South Africa to participate in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum’s two-day Ministerial meeting and co-host the event’s robust one-day Private Sector Forum, in Johannesburg, South Africa from November 2-4, 2023. He will meet senior government officials from a number of partner countries, including South Africa, to strengthen commercial relations with the U.S. He will be joined by members of the President Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa.

This will mark the Deputy Secretary’s second visit to the continent and an important follow-up to the successful U.S.-Africa Business Forum with the goal of promoting inclusive economic growth and supply chain resilience on both sides of the Atlantic.

