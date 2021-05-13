The National Peace Council (NPC) says it has started series of engagements with stakeholders in the ‘No Fasting’ policy issue at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School for an amicable resolution.

The Council, therefore, reiterated its call on all to remain calm and commit to the age-old peaceful coexistence among all the different religious groupings in the country.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, the Chairman of NPC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra on Tuesday.

The Council in the statement said it had met with the leadership of the Methodist Church, Ghana, the Old Girls’ Association, and the Parents-Teachers Association of the School on Monday, May 10, for facts on the issue.

“The Central Regional Peace Council also met with the Authorities of the School on Monday, May 10, to hear exactly what took place regarding the student who was allegedly denied her practice to fast in the ongoing Ramadan”, it said.

The statement stated that it would continue to engage other key stakeholders including the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the parents of the concerned child, and the leadership of the Muslim group to, which the student and her parents belonged.

The statement was hopeful that the stakeholders would provide the Council with the full facts on the issue to enable it to facilitate the necessary intervention strategies to resolving the issue.

It appealed to the media to be circumspect in its reportage so that unguarded statements did not undermine the relative peace in the country.