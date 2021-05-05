The Wesley Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association (WGHS OGA) has backed the decision not to allow Muslim students to fast during Ramadan.

According to them, the school’s ‘no fasting’ policy was made for health reasons but not to discriminate against other faiths.

This was contained in a statement signed by Effie Simpson, the National President of the Association.

The Association said the policy was borne out of past experiences where some girls fasting for various reasons, put their lives at risk and almost died which traumatised their mates as well as the school administration.

The Association in the statement declared it unwavering support to the position adopted by the Methodist Church of Ghana on the recent press release issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) concerning fasting by students of the school.

“OGA will continue to support the Headmistress, the Board and all authorities of the School to enforce rules and regulations that seek to serve the purpose of instilling discipline and supporting the holistic upbringing of students,” it said.

The Association said as a key stakeholder of the school, it would not relent in its efforts to ensure that the School’s values were sustained at all times.

