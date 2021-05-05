The Methodist Church Ghana has rejected the Ghana Education Service’ (GES) directive to Wesley Girls’ High School to allow Muslim students to partake in the Ramadan fast.

According to the Church, the school’s rule on fasting is a long-standing one that is also non-religious and various renowned Muslim ladies in Ghana have passed through the school adhering to it.

In a statement signed by its Administrative Bishop, Rt Rev Michael Bossman, the church said it took a strong exception to the directive.

Wesley Girls’ High School had prevented a Muslim student, Bushira Ishmael, from fasting as its way of preventing students from developing various health conditions.

Her father, Ishmael Zakaria Alhassan stormed the school in Cape Coast to withdraw his ward from the school.

RELATED:

The decision caused the Muslim Caucus in Parliament to hold a meeting with the leadership of the Methodist Church in Ghana over the matter.

The National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu is said to be disappointed in the decision taken by the school.

Subsequently, the GES in a statement asked parents of such wards to write to the school relieving it of any obligation should such students suffer health complications.

But the Church says it cannot accede to the unilateral directive, insisting that the GES respects the long-standing partnership between the government and Mission Schools.

Read the statement below: