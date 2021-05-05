Scores of parents on Tuesday stormed the Achimota Preparatory School to protest a decision of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take over and manage the affairs of the school.

The disgruntled parents expressed their disappointment in the Director-General of GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa over what they described as harassment and unfair treatment.

They wielded placards, some of which read: We are doing this for the future of our children; GES must apologise to our children; among others.

Teachers and parents in January 2020, called on the GES to stop harassing them in an attempt to take control of the school which has been in existence for over 70 years.

Angry parents at Achimota Preparatory School.

One of the spokespersons of the school during a press conference said the GES’ decision will have a negative toll on the pupils as some are set for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Authorities from GES on Friday, April 30, 2021, locked up the offices and classrooms following a court order they said they received to take over the management of the school.

Reports indicate they were in the school with armed security men at a time lessons were still in session, leaving the pupils petrified.

RELATED:

Parents have lamented that the GES director has failed to produce a copy of the supposed court ruling that grants it permission to take over the school.

Describing the closure as unfortunate and surprising, they noted GES had given the assurance to engage the parents but that hasn’t happened.

“I didn’t know what was going on until my son came home crying that policemen with guns are all over the school and the school has been locked. The boy was frightened,” a parent lamented.

The parents, who accused GES of exhibiting bad faith were later dispersed by personnel of the Achimota Police Station.