A former anti-galamsey taskforce member, Twum Ampofo-Agyekum, has recounted why he rejected numerous bribes offered him in the line of his duty.

According to him, he has been offered as high as GHS 700,000.00 and amounts not below GHS 500,000.00 just so he could compromise his role as a leader of the taskforce.



He explained some illegal miners who are Ghanaian nationals were always ready to pay the bribe in cash if only he was willing.

He made the disclosure on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as he detailed circumstances that have derailed the government’s effort against the fight.

“There is a lot of money in these ‘galamsey’ areas and if you are greedy or money-conscious, you cannot succeed. They will bring the monies in ‘Ghana Must Go’ and as soon as you take the first money, that will be your end,” he cautioned. Twum Ampofo-Agyekum

RELATED:

Though Mr Ampofo-Agyekum lauded the government’s effort and commitment against the menace, he noted there are some faceless elements at the corridors of power who are derailing the efforts.

He said for the fight to be fruitful for us to achieve its intended purpose, more stringent measures must be put in place.

“If we really want to fight against ‘galamsey’, we must get someone who is independent and can stand on his authority to work and not be intimidated by powerful people.

“Sometimes you start receiving calls from these powerful people even before you make an arrest. You can sometimes also seize excavators, make arrest and be ordered to release the people or insults hurled at you but in all of this, I did not give up,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, he has made a commitment to support the government in the fight if the Minister and relevant stakeholders reached out to him.