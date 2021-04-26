Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manso Nkwanta Constituency, Joseph Albert Quarm, has pledged his commitment to helping end illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

The former Minerals Commission board member said he has offered his whole life in fighting the menace and will be glad to see it end.

“I lost elections because of my fight against illegal mining and Akufo-Addo also suffered the same fate in mining areas in the 2020 election but no matter the situation, we have to end the illegal mining menace now,” he charged.

He made the pledge on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, while reiterating the havoc wreaked in Ghana through illegal mining.

“The issue of illegal mining is a big and serious thing but it takes a great leader to fight it and I believe Akufo-Addo will end it,” he said.

Though Mr Quarm acknowledged mining at large was a source of livelihood for many families in Ghana, he added mining activities cannot destabilize the country and rights of others.

“It is not as if we are irritated by the work of miners but some are deliberately causing havoc in our farm lands and other natural resources instead of going through the right processes to acquire licenses,” he lamented.