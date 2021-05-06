The National Peace Council has urged Ghanaians, particularly those who have been affected in any way by the events at the Wesley Girls’ High School, to exercise the greatest restraint.

The Council has also urged all and sundry to be circumspect in their comments and pronouncements on the matter.

The comment of the Council comes on the back of a statement from the Methodist Church which said it takes strong exception to a directive from the Ghana Education Service for Muslim students to partake in the Ramadan fasting.

The church argued the school’s rule on fasting is a long-standing one that is also non-religious and various renowned Muslim ladies in Ghana have passed through the school adhering to it.

The Council, in the statement, signed by its Chairman, Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, said they have initiated an intervention plan.

“The Council acknowledges and reaffirms the initiatives already underway by the religious leaders to resolve the matter and encourages the leadership of the Christian and the Muslim communities to call on their followers to remain calm as efforts to build on the time-tested peaceful co-existence among Christians and Muslims are made by the relevant authorities,” the statement urged.