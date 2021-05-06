Gospel musician Selene Boateng has taken her fans on a backpedal to her life before fame and how some decisions cost her.

Born into a Christian family, she said on Adom TV’s Mahyease3 that she had lived in accordance with the Ministry to the point she once skipped exam for prayers because “I thought God will make me pass my exam, but it was later that I realised God was only a helper and I had to play my part which I didn’t.”

The then aspiring nurse stated she was excited to be admitted to a Secondary School, but rather than the science she wanted to read, she was given a General Arts course, probably due to her low grades.

However, she said considering her History, Economics and CRS electives, she was forced to love her new class and decided to focus on her education for a better future.

As the only child of her parents, she said she lived a normal life, but took matters of her upkeep into her own hands in her fight for an independent after-school life.

She narrated how menial trade which produces little income became her only option then; from selling iced water to bread, sugar cane and candies.

Of those years of hardship, the moment she had to survive on gari and sugar amid tears, is one she will never forget.

It was in due course that she decided to put her silky voice to full use, with the help of a producer and songwriter she shared her dream with. She composed an inspiring album in the process.

The album was her claim to fame, winning her several awards including the 2012 VGMA Gospel Song of the year.

She is now married to a church elder, Isaac Berchie.

