Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has descended on government officials who are calling on Ghanaians to change their attitude before the country can be fixed.

According to him, he wanted to solve a problem in his constituency but the government declined, stating it is not his duty as an individual to do that.

“Last year, I brought in excavators to fix a problem in my community. I was stopped by the government.

“The rains are in again and the problem still persists. When I complain, they say I should fix my attitude before I can tell them to #FixTheCountry. Such arrogance!,” he fumed in a social media post.

The hasthtag Fix the country is a social media campaign launched by the youth of Ghana to press on the government to fix problems citizens are faced with.

The conveners of the movement have bemoaned that the bad roads, lack of potable water, healthcare delivery, education among others need the attention of the government.

The hashtag, which has gained nationwide attention, has attracted reactions from some top personalities, including Gabby Otchere-Darko, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and some Ghanaian celebrities.

The conveners have also announced a planned demonstration scheduled for May 9, 2021.

Read the post below: