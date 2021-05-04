A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has taken to Facebook to address many calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to fix the country.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, such calls make him miss when National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power because it reminds him of times when petrol prices went up by the quarter among other tariffs that shot up under erstwhile John Mahama administration.

I don’t know about you, but I miss the NDC in power. Those times when every year petrol prices went up by a quarter. When electricity and water prices also did their best to compete – on top of school fees. They knew how to fix prices.

He added that times are hard at the moment but all shall be well, hence Ghanaians should take heart.

Things are tough, here, there, everywhere around the globe. But, they will get better. Keep faith. Don’t tempt fate! Gabby asare otchere-Darko

In another post he said:

No patriot can say he or she is against a clarion call to fix our country. After 64 years, we have run out of excuses. Let’s get it fixed and fixed now! Together we can!

Several ways of helping fix our country, after 64yrs of under-performance. You must get involved: by finding faults, praising efforts, naming & shaming, getting your hands dirty. In short, by doing something in your own corner. Blame you may, but know you are part of the game. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) May 4, 2021

