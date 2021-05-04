A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has taken to Facebook to address many calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to fix the country.
According to Mr Otchere-Darko, such calls make him miss when National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power because it reminds him of times when petrol prices went up by the quarter among other tariffs that shot up under erstwhile John Mahama administration.
I don’t know about you, but I miss the NDC in power. Those times when every year petrol prices went up by a quarter. When electricity and water prices also did their best to compete – on top of school fees. They knew how to fix prices.
MORE:
He added that times are hard at the moment but all shall be well, hence Ghanaians should take heart.
In another post he said:
No patriot can say he or she is against a clarion call to fix our country. After 64 years, we have run out of excuses. Let’s get it fixed and fixed now! Together we can!
Check out the posts below: