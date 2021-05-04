Musicians Samini and Stephanie Benson have set fire on social media with some raunchy photos.

The never-seen photos were shared by the songstress on Twitter to tease potential lovers of Samini she is enjoying his body.

The three photos are behind-the scenes of their music video of their latest feature, One More.

The two were captured in a hot pose in bed, with madam Benson bent in front of Samini, as he focuses on her backside.

In another photo, Samini is seen hugging the mother-of-five from behind, kissing her neck while she responds to his touch.

The photos have elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some reminding her of her marital status.

Madam Benson in response said it was purely acting, despite admitting it was fun.