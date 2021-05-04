Highlife and Afrobeat act, KiDi, has left fans and followers in awe after he displayed his new look on social media.

The Lynx entertainment artiste born Dennis Nana Dwamena has been spotted with a blonde hair in his latest photos.

Aside the new hairstyle, the artiste was captured topless which gave way to the tattoos on his chest and arms with his black shorts.

In what has come to many as looks for a new project, KiDi had the blue also tattooed on his skin.

With his usual swag, he gave a stern look as he poses for the camera.

KiDi.

Posting the photos, he captioned: New hair who this ? #TheGoldenBoy 🌟 cometh 🔥 #TouchIt.

His fans, including colleague creative arts industry players, who can’t keep calm, have massively reacted to the photos.

