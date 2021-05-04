In commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day Celebrations on May 3, 2021, former President John Mahama has sent an important message to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mahama has urged President Akufo-Addo to create a tolerant atmosphere for media operations in Ghana.

He took to his social media pages to post the message which he indicated was not limited to the President but his close associates as well.

He admonished the environment must be devoid of intimidation towards the media, CSOs and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse.

ALSO READ:

He wrote: I want to encourage President Nana Akufo-Addo and his close associates to seize the occasion to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism and devoid of intimidation in order for the media, CSOs and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse.

Read the post below: