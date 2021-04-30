The family of late Dr Emmanuel Evans-Anfom has visited former President John Mahama to formally inform him of his passing.

The visit, which was on Monday, April 25, 2021, saw Mr Mahama’s 2020 running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in attendance.

Dr Evans-Anfom died on April 7, 2021 aged 101.

He was Ghana’s oldest doctor and the second Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from 1967 to 1973.

He was credited as the originator of matriculation events at universities, which he introduced during his tenure at KNUST.

The celebrated surgeon, who was born on October 7, 1919, left behind four children.