President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party have been warned to stay away from the funeral of the former Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John.

This is according to the residents of Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region due to the bad nature of roads in the area.

They revealed contractors packed out of the community after the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other NPP stalwarts used the road to attend their son’s one-week rites.

They have given an ultimatum to the President and the party in which Sir John served as a secretary to ensure they do the needful or forget about his funeral.

The queen mother of the area, Nana Ama Nyarko, who led residents in a demonstration on Thursday, April 29, 2021, bemoaned why they should face such a problem, looking at the love Sir John had for his party.

“Sir John brought you here nine years ago after you lost your first contest and you promised to fix the roads for us and we will plead with you to fulfill that promise.

RELATED:

“If not, we are going to bury Sir John because he is our son but they should forget coming to the funeral,” she fumed.

To her, the contribution of the former New Patriotic Party General Secretary, who hails from the community, should be enough reason to influence the rehabilitation of the road.

The residents fear they may be cut off from surrounding communities as their roads and bridge linking them continue to deteriorate.

Their fears have heightened after half of the weak bridge caved in at the onset of rains with concrete culverts being washed away.

Drivers now have to skillfully maneuver their way to cross the bridge which may fully collapse at anytime.



Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for the area, Osei Bonsu, has revealed road projects in the Kwabre East have progressed at a slow pace for financial reasons but efforts were underway to get the contractors back on site.

Watch the video attached above: