Mohammed Gorka, a Chief Security Officer of former President John Mahama, has reportedly passed on.

With the cause of death not immediately known, Mr Gorka is said to have passed on on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Social media has since been inundated with tributes to mourn him.

Mr Mahama has so far visited the family of the late Mr Gorka, who until his demise on Saturday, was a member of his security detail, to mourn with the family.