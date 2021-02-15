The Attorney General’s Department has taken over a case involving a police officer who was allegedly assaulted by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ajumako in the Central Region, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko.

Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, made the disclosure on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Corporal Mensah was allegedly assaulted by the DCE while at post for refusing to respect his order to release a suspect who had been detained for allegedly assaulting someone.

DSP Irene Oppong, updating the public on the matter said the Regional Crime Office initially investigated the case but has since transferred the matter to the AG’s office for advice.

Background

Readers will recall that on December 2, 2020, while discharging his lawful duty one fateful day, Corporal Mensah said he was approached by a man on a motorbike who handed him a phone to speak to someone who was on the other side of the line.

According to him, as courtesy demanded, he gave audience to the caller who identified himself as the NPP Constituency Chairman for Ajumako, a man popularly known as Bob.

Bob was said to have made one demand or the other but when he realised that Corporal Mensah wasn’t yielding, the call ended.

Hours later, two vehicles with eight occupants led by Mr Nyarko, another man in a military camouflage and others whose names are unknown but can be identified stormed the charge office.

According to Corporal Mensah, without any provocation, the eight men pounced on him and assaulted him before freeing the suspect in his custody.

