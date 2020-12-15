The police officer at the Ochiso Police Station at Ajumako Ochiso in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, who was assaulted by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, has broken his silence on the matter.

The DCE, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, has been arrested by the Regional Criminal Investigations Department in Cape Coast for allegedly assaulting a police officer, General Corporal Frank Mensah of the Ochiso Police Station.

The police officer lodged a complaint at the Ajumako Police station about the DCE’s assault on him.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, General Corporal Mensah said he had arrested a native of Ochiso who was accused of assaulting another native’s grandson after a complaint was lodged.

Following the arrest of the said offender, the DCE phoned him to demand the release of the offender.

However, shortly after his conversation with the DCE on phone, two vehicles were driven to the station with eight occupants led by the DCE, the New Patriotic Party Chairman for the area, another person in military camouflage and others whose names were not immediately available and without any provocation pounced on him and assaulted him in the presence of two Community Assistants who were on duty with him.

“I was at the station when I received a call from the DCE. All he said when I took the phone was to allow the suspect in our custody to go. He didn’t even wait for me to speak and then started hurling insults at me. The next moment, the DCE stormed the station with some thugs and started assaulting me in front of my colleagues. And surprisingly I heard one of my colleagues telling them to beat me the more because I belong to the National Democratic Congress,” he said.

Police officer beaten by DCE

General Corporal Mensah, who currently feels severe pains from the spinal cord as a result of the beatings received, is unable to raise himself up from the bed he sleeps on.

Asked if he had issues with the DCE, he said no and wondered why the DCE along with his thugs attacked him.

Meanwhile, DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, speaking on the same show, said the DCE has since been granted bail by the Central Regional Police Command to re-appear before it as investigations into the matter continue.

DSP Oppong said the DCE has been asked to bring all the thugs he stormed the police station with, else he will be arrested.