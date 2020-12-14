An International Diplomatic Consultant has described as unfortunate advice by former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini to former President John Dramani Mahama to declare himself president and form a parallel government.

According to Farouk al Wahab it is unacceptable for a lawmaker to make such comments.

He was of the view that the advice to the former president by Mr Fuseini was malicious and could cause mayhem in the country.

“You don’t do that in any country Mr Fuseini. We don’t have political prisoners in this country and we don’t have a politically exiled leader who is also a former president like in other countries and so if we don’t get that pressure externally, it would be very difficult to form such a government.

“He cannot run Ghana from Cantonments or anywhere. He cannot run Ghana by having a divided office, Mr Mahama cannot do that,” he said.

Mr Fuseini has recommended the formation of a ‘parallel government’ to the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, stating that it would ensure a return of power to the party.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Wahab urged former President Mahama to rather test the country’s electoral system and head to court.

“Mahama knows that when the New Patriotic Party was not happy about the electoral results some years ago, it went to court and so the NDC can also go to court.

“When NDC benefited in 2012, I am sure they believed in the court system and so its better for them to head to court. Ghana cannot explode, it hasn’t got the factors to plunge this country into war,” he stated.