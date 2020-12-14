The Executive Director at the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) Dr Emmanuel Akwetey has charged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to go to court if it disagrees with the final results declared by the Electoral Commission.

According to him, since the NDC has their pink sheets to buttress their claims of inconsistencies in the numbers, taking legal action should be their first approach in seeking justice.

“The NDC says they have all the pink sheets to make their claims; that sounds like they have the solid basis to go to court for a determination to be made,” Dr Akwetey said.

Speaking to Mamavi Owusu Aboagye on the AM Show Friday, Mr Akwetey cautioned the party to desist from any act of violence and channel their grievances to the right quarters.

“It’s not an easy thing when you feel that you have been unfairly treated but violence is not an option, seriously. Because it doesn’t solve the problem.”

His comment comes after the Presidential candidate for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama questioned the credibility of the Electoral Commission (EC) following the Chairperson’s announcement of his defeat to President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo in the just ended 2020 elections.

Mahama indicated that the data available to his party from across all the 16 regions of Ghana shows that he had won the presidential race and that any other pronouncement by the EC was evidence of manipulation of figures.

In his submission, the IDEG Executive Director stated that the opposition party aside from going to court should not exclude looking at other ways to get their concerns addressed.

“I believe they should go to court but it should not exclude other ways of engaging to see what really the voters said,” he said.

Mr Akwetey also noted that whoever wins the elections would not have a strong number of parliamentarians to govern the country.

“The margins are so little in parliament and these are the major things you cannot do if you don’t have the opposition support,” he said.

The NPP so far has a total number of 137 parliamentary seats whiles the NDC, winning two out of the four disputed seats, have obtained a total of 136 parliamentary seats with one independent candidate.

The winner of the outstanding Sene West constituency seat is yet to be determined.