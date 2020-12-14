The President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has revealed plans by the government to fulfill its promises to the creative sector in its second term.

According to Mr Mantey, the party did not make more promises to the sector in the 2020 manifesto because many of its 2016 messages had gone unfulfilled.

“Most of the things we have done are more of the foundation than the finishing. Most of the things that go into the foundation are relatively not seen and they come across as money wasted,” he said on Showbiz A-Z, Saturday.

Mr Okraku Mantey explained that the government met an ineffective system in the creative arts sector when it assumed office in 2017 for which reason the administration is building new systems from scratch.

“We are realist, we will look fake if we pack this very one (manifesto) knowing that we are not done with the previous one,” he said.

He told host, George Quaye that the promise of a Creative Arts Law will come to fruition before the year ends or early in 2021.

Mr Okraku Mantey said passing the bill will give the sector access to a Creative Arts Fund which will help solve many of the problems in the industry.

“…it is because we do not have enough monies in our coffers, the ministry gets the lowest budget throughout the year. So that is why we must get the art fund so that we can get seed money to start the development.”