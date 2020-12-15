The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic in Ede, Osun state in Nigeria, John Adekolawole, has reportedly been suspended by the institution’s academic board on grounds of sleeping at work.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics in the institution, Adekunle Masopa said the board based its decision on 21 grounds.

Speaking after an emergency congress of the union, he revealed that a position paper was submitted to the union by the board after its meeting.

They accused the Rector of desecrating the respected office of the Rector with the creation of a bedroom furnished with a king-size bed which has made it possible for him to be sleeping at work.

He said:

We tried to intervene, but members of the academic board said they had taken a decision and that their decision would stand.

They, however, said a position paper would be communicated to us. The said position paper has been communicated to us.

The following are some of the reasons adduced for the action: one, flagrant dereliction of duty by absconding from office for about a month.

Two, the desecration of the highly respected office of the rector with the creation of a bedroom furnished with a king-size bed which has made it possible for him to be sleeping at work.

Improper improvisation of dual award programme of National Diploma plus NCE (Nigeria Certificate in Education) programme in collaboration with a consultant.