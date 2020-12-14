The National Chairperson of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Sarpongmaa Kumakumah, has, in a press statement, congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his second term re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana.

She said eligible Ghanaian voters have once again given him the nod to lead the country for the next four years to transform the lives of many vulnerable “we see around.”

According to the Chairperson, Ghanaians have given their mandate to President Akufo-Addo to rule the country for the second term because of the numerous CPP social and infrastructure intervention projects and programmes which the government initiated during its first term in office.

Projects and programmes like free water, free electricity, and “Free SHS educational policy” are CPP generated and designed social and infrastructure initiatives.

The Chairperson also commended the Electoral Commission for the smooth conduct of the election and also commended all security officers who played a role one way or the other for peaceful elections.

She urged supporters of various political parties to maintain and ensure peace continues to reign in the country.

“We should all be grateful to God for a peaceful and successful election,” she said.

“Once again congratulation to you President-elect, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” Madam Kumankoma said.