Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi constituency in the Western Region is convinced the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not challenge the election results in court.

Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer claim the party does not have any evidence to challenge the results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Rather, he said the NDC’s game plan is to focus on the parliamentary elections, get the EC to declare more seats in their favour.

“NDC wants more parliamentary seats to aid in their mayhem and havoc in Parliament. Their objective is not nationalistic but it is not going to happen,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

The Sekondi MP challenged the NDC to seek legal redress if indeed they have all pink sheets which prove they won the elections.

“Why demonstrate if you have evidence? Your cause of action should be the evidence to file in court,” he stressed.

He appealed to the NDC not to plunge the country into chaos just for their insatiable needs for power.