Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has taken to social media to give thanks to God after he survived a car accident on December 13.

The actor, via his Instagram page, recounted how he was on his way to a video shoot when the accident happened.

He noted that his smile was intact regardless and gave God the glory and said that the show must go on.

He wrote:

Had an accident on my way to shoot this morning. My driver, Mike and I all unscathed. My smile unscathed. But the show must go on. God is supreme. Shooting Alhaji @teknoofficial video Designer. It’s madddt! It’s a full movie maaan!