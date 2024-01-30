Ghanaian actress, Niki Samonas has finally put to bed claims she had sex with Jim Iyke during a movie shoot.

Her controversial sex scene featuring the Nollywood actor happened in an old movie “My First Wife” and the duo really broke the internet with it.

Barely having their clothes on, the deep kissing and other romantic gesture blew the minds of fans who have had the opportunity to watch the movie.

The scene was so intense, and they played their roles so well that some fans do not want to hear any explanation from the duo.

Reacting to this in her latest interview, Niki Samonas said they never had sex.

According to her, it was never true that the camera crew had to excuse them to have their private moment when they captured enough for the scene.

Ms. Samonas said given the dynamics and technicalities while shooting the movie, there was zero chance for anything to happen between them.

