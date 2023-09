Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nikki Samonas, celebrated her 38th birthday on September 5, 2023.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in TV Production from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and is known for her roles in Ghallywood and Nollywood films.

Nikki has received awards and nominations, including Best Lead Actress at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards.

She shared her gratitude for another year on her Instagram with two stunning photos in a white outfit.