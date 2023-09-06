Ghanaian female fitness coach and bodybuilder, Mary Nyarko Omarley, widely known as Mary Got Fit, has caused a stir on social media.

Despite the praise, Mary Got Fit has also faced her share of bullying because of her impeccably toned physique.

Some critics have suggested that, her muscular physique might make it difficult for her to find a partner.

Undeterred by the negativity, Mary Got Fit has released series of photos showcasing her remarkable progress of her fitness and bodybuilding journey.

In response to the criticism, she confidently expressed her satisfaction with her personal growth and passion for fitness.

Mary Got Fit’s story serves as an inspiring reminder that one should pursue their passions and embrace their true selves, regardless of the opinions and judgments of others. Her dedication to her fitness goals has not only transformed her physique but also empowered her to rise above the hate and celebrate her achievements.