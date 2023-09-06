Private legal practitioner, Kofi Bentil has sent a goodwill message to former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen after his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential race.

In a Facebook post, he commended Mr Kyerematen for bowing out gracefully and with dignity.

“When the time comes to bow out, do it gracefully, with the dignity you possess. May your actions place you in good light for the future, and not damage your legacy,” he wrote.

Mr. Kyerematen announced his exit from the governing party’s flagbearer race in a statement dated September 5, 2023.

According to him, the NPP’s Super Delegates Congress seemed to be biased in favor of one candidate.

He pointed out instances of intimidation against his agents during the election process.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honorably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the presidential primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders, and interest groups,” he stated.

His actions have been met with varied reactions on social media.

Currently four candidates including Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh will battle it out in the contest on November 4.

The balloting is scheduled for September 6 for the final race.

Below is his post:

