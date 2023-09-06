In the age of social media, it’s become all too common for speculations to spread like wildfire and veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic is experiencing its bad sides.

Rita Dominic is now a victim of the rumour mill with news that she is a proud mother of twins.

The actress took to her verified twitter account now known as X to set the record straight regarding the latest news about she and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, welcoming a set of twins.

In a direct and an emotional message, the actress called out blogs and news outlets that perpetuate this fake news, emphasising that this fabricated narrative seems to resurface year after year.

She didn’t mince her words, expressing her frustration and urging people to resist spreading falsehood to the public.

She addressed the rumour by posting a meme of a young girl rolling her eyes with the caption, “You know you’re lying”.

She also responded to some tweets on her handle, saying, “Please stop lying to the public about me welcoming twins. I am not pregnant and I have not given birth.”

This is not the first time Rita Dominic has found herself debunking new stories about being a mother.

In September last year, she addressed similar false reports claiming she had given birth to twins via surrogate.

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike made their relationship public on Boxing Day in 2020, after which they got engaged in April 2022 and subsequently tied the knot in England.

The couple’s journey has been a subject of interest for many, but Rita Dominic wants the public to know that there’s a line between curiosity and spreading false information and asked them to stop peddling the false news.