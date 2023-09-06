The Black Stars have departed Accra to Kumasi to continue with preparations for the clash against the Central African Republic (CAR) later this week.

Ghana opened camp in Accra on Monday and held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying games.

23 players left Accra for Kumasi despite opening camp with 12 players.

The team will train at the Baba Yara Stadium later this evening as part of their preparations ahead of the game.

Jordan Ayew and Richard Ofori are the only two players left to team join the rest of the squad.

Ghana hosts the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars need a draw or a win to qualify for the 2023 AFCON tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.