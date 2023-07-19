Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has described himself as an adventurous spirit while revealing that he has dated women from various races.

Gracing This Seat Taken audiovisual podcast, Jim Iyke stated that he has had extensive dating experiences and has been with women from different walks of life, races, and religions.

His openness to dating women from diverse backgrounds stems from his desire to experience and fully embrace life.

Having lived in three different countries, Jim Iyke said he has had the opportunity to meet and romantically connect with women from various cultural backgrounds.

According to him, he is open-minded and adventurous in nature, as he seeks to fully enjoy and explore the richness of life through his interactions with women from all walks of life.

Jim Iyke added that he grew up as the only boy among 11 women, which he says influenced his views on women and relationships.

