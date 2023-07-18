Nigerian actress Judy Austin, who is married to Yul Edochie, has expressed her frustration with the constant intrusion into their relationship after they made it public.

In a Facebook livestream, she criticised blogs for continuously publishing supposed fake news about their relationship and the public for hurling insults at them.

“I have had enough of all this nonsense going on on social media. Are you people going to tell me how to live my life or make decisions for myself? I’ve had enough of all this rubbish,” Judy Austin stated, visibly exasperated.

She held the general public accountable for readily believing rumours they come across online and using them as a basis to attack her and Yul on social media.

She emphasised that she and Yul are adults with the right to live their lives as they choose.

“Whoever the faceless blogger is, they will make a stupid post spreading lies, unverified information. Is that how gullible people have become, swallowing everything they hear without using common sense anymore?”

Judy Austin made it clear that her silence, thus far, does not mean she has nothing to say.

She threatened to expose the lies propagated by blogs and individuals who have been spreading falsehoods about her and Yul’s life.

Yul Edochie surprised many in April 2022 when he revealed that he had married Judy Austin and fathered a son with her. The news had a significant impact on his relationship with his first wife, May.

Despite a year having passed since they went public with their relationship, the couple has faced continued criticism from the public.