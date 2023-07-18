Nominations for the 6th edition of the popular Ghana outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) have officially opened.

The awards celebrate outstanding women devoted to the welfare of humanity and the development of society and have positively impacted the country and beyond.

Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organisers of the awards, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, said “another beautiful year to celebrate and Award women who are devoted to the welfare of humanity.”

She entreated applicants to visit www.gowa.askofproductions.org or send nominations to ghowomenawards@gmail.com.