When two fashionistas meet, combination always remains a calculation as Osebo the Zaraman would say.

The fashion entrepreneur welcomed a surprise guest in the person of Jim Ikye in his boutique and as expected laughter abound.

Two two were captured having a hearty reunion as they cracked some inhouse jokes after which they engaged in a long embrace.

Per their interaction, it is safe to say they have a special connection and they frequently reach out to each other via phone calls.

For some time now, Osebo has taken role as the personal stylist of the Nigerian on-screen ladies’ man.

The duo broke the internet some months back when they were spotted walking side-by-side while rocking female kilts.

With Jim Iyke in Ghana again, the fashion industry is likely to witness another fashion craze.

Watch video below: