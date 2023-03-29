The CEO of the Prestigious brand, Ghana Music Awards-USA has stated that the team is all set for the 2023 nominees announcement slated for April 15.

The event will take place at Waterford 6715 Commerce St, Springfield, VA 22150.

The event organisers have explained a lot has gone into the preparation for this year’s event and can confidently state that it will surpass the previous years.

When asked what the awards scheme will do differently, Dennis Boafo also known as Don D stated that the entire production of the event will see a huge and massive facelift as the patronage has gone up.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that a lot is expected from us even though we keep raising the bar and setting new pace in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in America. We have come far and we know all eyes are on us and we promise to deliver,” he added.