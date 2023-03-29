A woman who discovered that her husband is also her cousin after 10 years of marriage and three kids together has urged others to get DNA test.

Celina Quinones, from Colorado, US, discovered the terrible news after looking into her family tree.

After fearing the worst, she and long-term partner Joseph undertook tests before the bombshell was officially dropped.

But despite the “devastating” results confirming they were actually related, she says she wouldn’t turn back time.

She wouldn’t want life with her husband, who she now calls her “cousband”, to be any different.

Discussing the trauma on TikTok, she said: “Married my husband in 2006. Not thinking anything of it we had three kids. Come to find out we were related and cousins.

“My kids and my husband are my everything and we looked past it. All our kids have 10 fingers and 10 toes. It’s a good ice breaker lol.”

The mum insisted that they had no idea they were related when they first got together.

“17 years with my cousband. No, we didn’t know till we did a DNA test. We had a four-month courtship before we got married,” she explained in another video.

“He is still and will be my everything. I ain’t gonna let a little bit of blood destroy what we created, this beautiful family.”

Quinones’ revelation was met with a strong response from shocked viewers.

One person commented: “They literally look similar how did they not know?”

Another said: “So y’all decided to stay together? THAT’S SICK ASFFFF.”

But Quinones hit back at those criticising her for staying with her husband, saying: “Let me divorce him because we didn’t know. Let me just tell our kids their parents are not together anymore because of other people’s opinions.

“No thank you we will just be staying cousins, spouses and lovers forever. Now go throw up in your mouth some more.”

Responding to one viewer asking her to explain the story, Quinones revealed that she “freaked out” when she first found out.

She said: “This was three kids in that I found out we were related. I did my DNA test I think in 2016 and yeah it was devastating because I was like ‘babe we’re related are we even supposed to be together? This is weird’. It really freaked me out.”

But she didn’t question their relationship for long and quickly decided she wouldn’t let it come between them.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world. Cousband and wife for life! There is a reason why good couples look alike. I am just over here raising awareness,” she added.

She believes that it’s probably not that uncommon for partners to be related, especially where she’s from.