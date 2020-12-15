The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Offinso North Constituency says the Constitution of Ghana permits the Electoral Commission (EC) to alter an election verdict if need be.

Speaking to JoyNews, Ben Abdallah Banda dismissed claims that it’s unlawful for the EC to amend election results.

“We are all working with C.I.127 which says that declaration must be done by the Chairperson of the EC but it doesn’t forbid the EC if she has honestly detected an error and comes back to correct it.”

But, the outgoing MP for Keta, Richard Quashigah, said: “If a result was announced and then you [EC] come back to talk about corrections, I don’t think our laws permit that. This abysmal behaviour that has been exhibited undermines the whole process.”

However, Mr Abdallah was insistent that the correction, in any case, does not detract from the fact that the President-elect has won more than 50+1 votes.

“Nevertheless, if the losing party is having doubt in the EC’s declaration, they should channel their concerns with evidence to court,” he added.