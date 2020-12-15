Kuami Eugene has revealed that at the young age of 13 his father gave up on him.

Speaking on Restoration with Stacy Amoateng, the Lynx Entertainment signee said owing to his “super stubbornness” as a child, his father decided not to spend any money on his upkeep.

“With my other siblings, he was supporting, but when it came to me my dad stopped supporting me when I was in junior high school because I was not the kind he thought would bring something better out in future,” he recounted.

According to him, his curiosity, drive and thirst for something other than academics made him appear as though he had no bright future.

“The whole family was clever. Me, I’m clever but I want to chase something else. I’m too stubborn… My dad lost hope in me when I was very young. I was like 13,” he said on Restoration with Stacy.

MORE:

Despite overhearing his father tell his mum that he would no longer spend any money on his upkeep, that didn’t change his attitude.

“I was stubborn, and to emphasize, I was raised at Fadama (a suburb of Accra), so my level of stubbornness was high and you need to be a tough mum to be able to handle me.

“You need to be somebody who never gives up to handle me because I was really stubborn. So I don’t blame my dad sometimes, perhaps he just couldn’t handle it anymore,” he said.

Although his father gave up on him, his mother remained committed to him.

He recounted how his mother became well-known in their community because she would go from one game centre to another looking for him, and for that matter, his mother means everything to him.

“My mum means a lot to me. I owe her. Whoever I am today, she had to put me here and I learned a lot from her,” he added.