Civil Society OrganiSations (CSOs) in Ghana have commended all the key stakeholders including the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties, citizens and the media for their commitments towards ensuring generally peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections in 2020.

Taking note of matters arising after the declaration of election results by the EC, the CSOs condemned all acts of violence and recommended that the security services immediately launch investigations into all reported crimes during the electoral process and in particular prosecute perpetrators involved in the recorded pockets of violence which have led to various injuries and deaths.

They further urged that any disagreements with the outcome of the election results as declared and gazetted should be resolved using the laid down procedures outlined by law.

READ ALSO:

“Encourage political parties to tell their members to refrain from any violence, to stay calm, and to follow the laid down procedures provided to challenge election results,” they said in the statement on December 15, 2020.

Read full statement: