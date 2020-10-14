In the heat of the political campaign season despite COVID-19 lurking around, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Stranek Afrika, is calling on political parties to publish their COVID campaign guidelines.

Executive Director, Nii Tettey Tetteh, lamenting about the disregard for COVID on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda, Monday, said political candidates, as well as supporters, who came in their numbers for filing of nominations, did not recognise the dangers of the virus.

To that effect, Mr Tetteh explained the need for political parties to preach the message of COVID like they will spread their policies to the electorate.

“With the way things are going, By December 7 the party that wins power, the first issue they would be dealing with would be how to reduce the cases they have caused; that is not our portion,” he said.

READ ON

Elaborating on how in-depth the guidelines must be, the Executive Director said the parties must do more of virtual campaign than physical.

Watch video below:



