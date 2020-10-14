Legendary musician, Okyeame Kwame, has made a u-turn after he confessed his fear of delegates and his attitude make him detest vying for a political position.

In a latest interview on Drive Time on Joy FM, he said the idea of politics crosses his mind 50% of the time and maybe one of his future aspirations.

His educational background and decades of consistently being in the creative arts industry are reasons he touted will make him a better candidate and leader.

“I have studied, I have worked in the industry for 23 years consistently, I have a Master degree, I’m still pursuing my education. What will I do with all that knowledge and all that experience?

“I must get to a point where I share it with younger people and the best place to share it is at that place where policy is made, that place where implementations are made,” he said.

For what he terms as “role modelism”, the artiste believes he has the capabilities of impacting in the lives of the younger people and his ‘Made in Ghana’ advocacy can attest to that fact.

However, if his political ambitions never see the light of day, he was hopeful come what may he will pass on his knowledge by any means possible.