Musician-cum-politician, Kwame A Plus, has taken to social media to teach Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, how he can achieve development in his constituency prior to the December 7 elections.

According to him, Mr Dumelo should put pressure on the incumbent Ayawaso West MP, Lydia Alhassan, by identifying all the problems in the constituency and putting them on social media.

Additionally, the musician said funds can only be provided to his contender to help the constituency only if he makes an attempt to solve it.

John Dumelo inspecting flooded areas in Ayawaso West Wuogon after heavy downpour in Accra

He wrote:

Dear Dumelo, I hear say Maa Lydia start dey do the dredging after your pressure. If you see any problem in Ayawaso, just go and stand there, pretend as if you want to solve it, take pictures and Post them on social media.

Once you start trending, they will give Maa Lydia money to come and solve it. Before elections, you would have pushed them to make Ayawaso West Wuogon better. Even if you don’t win, the people will remember you for these projects. Just imagine this happening in every constituency.