The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says it has begun a minimal spillage of the Weija Dam.

In an statement issued by the water supplier, the dam spillage is due to the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Densu River basin that occurred over the weekend.

“The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the heavy rains shot the dam level from 46.8ft to 48.4ft in less than 24 hours, prompting the spillage immediately to prevent it from possible collapse,” the statement read.

Management of GWCL by this is cautioning all residents, organisations and institutions who have property downstream of the dam to take note and act accordingly.

The towns may include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.

“Management has informed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation, Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to evacuate the area immediately to avoid any eventuality.

“Meanwhile the GWCL, NADMO and other sector agencies are making arrangement for the provision of water and other services to the people displaced by the flood.”

GWCL also warned residents of the area to be on the alert since information from the Ghana Meteorological Agency indicates that there will be more rains.

Below is the full statement: